Heavy traffic on Highway 101 after reports of multiple crashes in Pismo Beach

CAL-Fire and California Highway Patrol (CHP) are responding to a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Spyglass Drive South in Pismo Beach.

CHP first reported a collision at 3:57 P.M involving an SUV and a white pick-up. The agency stated that the white Toyota Tundra was located approximately 50 ft off the ramp.

CAL-Fire is at the scene assisting and is cautioning drivers of heavy traffic in the area.

Also in Pismo Beach, local authorities responded to a crash at Mattie road near Highway 101.

As of now, no serious injuries have been reported.

