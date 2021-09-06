Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Heavy traffic on Highway 101 after reports of multiple crashes in Pismo Beach

items.[0].image.alt
CALFIRE SLO
CAL-Fire and CHP are responding to a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Spyglass Drive South in Pismo Beach.
Reports of heavy traffic along Highway 101 in Pismo Beach
Posted at 5:51 PM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 20:51:32-04

CAL-Fire and California Highway Patrol (CHP) are responding to a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Spyglass Drive South in Pismo Beach.

CHP first reported a collision at 3:57 P.M involving an SUV and a white pick-up. The agency stated that the white Toyota Tundra was located approximately 50 ft off the ramp.

CAL-Fire is at the scene assisting and is cautioning drivers of heavy traffic in the area.

Also in Pismo Beach, local authorities responded to a crash at Mattie road near Highway 101.

As of now, no serious injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_BookCampaign_21_480x360.png

"If You Give a Child a Book..."