Here are some gas apps to help save money at the pump

Gas prices continue to rise. On Sunday, gas has hit the $6 mark for regular gas in San Luis Obispo County.

There are some apps like GasBuddy or Gas Guru that can help drivers save money by just using your current location.

These apps will give a list of gas stations with their current gas prices. Filters located at the top of the app can help find the cheapest and nearest gas station.

GasBuddy is the most popular app, it has different filters on top that can help you sort gas stations by fuel grade, cash or credit, the distance the gas station is from you, and by gas price.

Gas Guru is another app. It will list prices by color code. Green is the cheapest and red is the most expensive. Both apps will give you directions to the stations and also allows you to report inaccurate prices.

The cheapest gas near San Luis Obispo was Conserv Fuel, but even here people say they have seen an increase.

“Normally, I can get by with 45 dollars every other week or every week but now with the gas prices I am really having to watch where I am driving," said Regina.

“I came three or four days ago, and I paid $4.79 for gas," said Josh Wigger who works in SLO. "$5.29? I’m not used to that happening. 60 cents in a day or a couple of days. that’s crazy.”

Gas prices are making people think about using these apps to alleviate their wallets.

“I’ve never used them before, but I think I am definitely going to start now because prices are going up and I want to find the cheapest option," said Morgan Scott.

GasBuddy and Gas Guru are free to use, and you do not need to create an account.

GasBuddy also has a trip calculator that allows you to add to and where you are driving, what kind of car you are planning to drive, and the type of fuel you use.

he calculator is designed to give drivers an estimate on how much the trip will cost in gas.