Here is a look at what is going on across the Central Coast July 12th - 14th

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across our Central Coast communities this weekend, from Friday, July 12th through Sunday, July 14th

Multi-Day Events

Santa Barbara County Fair

July 10th through 14th, Santa Maria Fairpark

The "Best 5 Days of Summer" are here at the Santa Barbara County Fair! From now through July 14th head to the Santa Maria Fair Park for vendors, games, rides, musical performances plus the state's largest junior livestock auction.

West Coast Cub Fly-In

July 12th through 14th, Lompoc Airport

Pilots, aviation enthusiasts and more head to the Lompoc Airport Friday through Sunday for the West Coast Cub Fly-In! This 40th annual fly in is free to all and will feature thrilling areal demonstrations, food, chances to talk with pilots, plus time to get up close and personal with the planes!

Friday, July 12th

Concerts in the Plaza

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every Friday evening from June 21st through September 6th Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Concerts in the Plaza is back! Every Friday evening until September 6th the San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza will fill with live music from local musicians. This week opening act Ras Danny will take the stage at 5 p.m. and main act Hot 45 will rock the plaza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 13th

Park Palooza

10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dairy Creek Golf Course, San Luis Obispo

Head out to Dairy Creek Golf Course Saturday for a day packed with fun for everyone! From 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. enjoy vendors, live music a car show plus a 5K Color Run all to support Woods Humane Society and SLO County Parks.

Pink Drank Social and Pool Party

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. SLO Elks Lodge #322

Summer time calls for a pool party, this time for a good cause! Saturday the SLO Elks Lodge #322 will host the Pink Drank Social and Pool Party from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. supporting Woods Humane Society. Food, drinks, a silent auction and more will fill the pool deck. This event is open to those 21+ and tickets start at $60.

Let your Roll Glow-Roller Disco

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Atascadero Colony Park Courts

Let the good times "roll" this Saturday at the SloRoll Community Roller Disco! From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. the Atascadero Colony Park courts will fill with free skating lessons, food, skate rental locations and great music. Admission is free although a $10 suggested donation is encouraged.

Ice Cream Zoofari

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Charles Paddock Zoo, Atascadero

Cool down after a hot day with ice cream at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero. Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. head to the zoo to enjoy a DJ, games for all ages plus all you can eat ice cream.

Lavender Festival

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm, Lompoc

Celebrate this year's Lavender harvest at the Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm in Lompoc. Saturday from Noon to 5 p.m. enjoy lavender based food and drinks, live music, demonstrations and more all for free.

Sunday, July 14th

Dolphin Derby Festival

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Chase Palm Park, Santa Barbara

The Dolphin Derby is returning to Santa Barbara this Sunday! From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. head to Chase Palm Park for a chance to win $2,500! Attendees can enter miniature toy dolphins that will race down a course to win the grand prize. Live music, vendors, games and even a pet area will be available. Proceeds go to the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Charitable Foundation.

Free Family Train and Garden Day

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. SLO Botanical Garden, San Luis Obispo

The Central Coast California Garden Railroad Society is partnering with the SLO Botanical Garden for a free family day this Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. head to the gardens for large scale model trains set up around the gardens plus all the permanent fun at the garden.

Forecast

Finally temps are set to fall this weekend across the region. Significant morning fog will not put too much of a damper on the weekend each morning by the beaches.

Here is a look at your full forecast from Meteorologist Vivian Rennie.