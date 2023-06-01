Here's how locals can park for free in downtown San Luis Obispo

If you live in San Luis Obispo County, you can now register for free one-hour parking in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The city is changing its parking rates this summer. Starting in July, the first hour of free parking in the downtown structures will be eliminated and the rate will double to $3 per hour. Street parking rates will also increase -- two-hour street parking will go up to $4 per hour and 10-hour parking zones will increase to $3 per hour.

Starting June 1, the city is kicking off a "Park Local" pilot program. Those who sign up for the program will continue to receive their first hour of structure parking for free.

At first, the free parking will only be available at the 842 Palm Street parking structure. According to the city, additional parking structures will be added to the program throughout the year as gateless parking technology is installed at each location.

City officials say gateless parking will reduce delays getting in and out of the structures. Cameras will document license plates for payment.

To sign up for the Park Local program, participants will need to provide their vehicle's license plate information and proof of residency.

Those who sign up early also have a chance to receive the Park Local Bonus, which is an extra five days of free parking. Quantities of the Park Local Bonus are limited, however, according to the city.

Click here to register.

The increased parking rates are intended to help pay for the construction of a new parking structure at Nipomo and Monterey streets.

