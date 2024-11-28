Here's what SLO County Airport advises travelers to do this holiday season

As the holiday season kicks off, the SLO County Airport (SBP) is gearing up to accommodate the increased travel traffic expected during this time of year.

The airport anticipates an increase of up to 20% in passengers above the prior year’s totals.

To ensure a smooth travel experience for all passengers, airport officials advise travelers to plan ahead and take note of these important guidelines:



Parking information: Representatives say travelers driving to the airport should be aware that parking spaces may fill up quickly during peak travel times. SBP recommends considering other transportation options such as a rideshare service or drop-offs.

Early Arrival and Check-in: SBP officials urge passengers to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours prior to their scheduled departure time to allow ample time for check-in procedures, security screenings, and navigating through the terminal.

Understand the security process: When going through the security checkpoint, airport representatives encourage travelers to follow the 3-1-1 rule for liquids and gels (3 ounces of liquid in a 1-quart bag, 1 bag per person).

Enhanced health and safety measures: According to SBP, hand sanitizer is available throughout the terminal for individual use. The airport also has outdoor tables and seating available to travelers.

“During this busy holiday travel season, we continuously strive to provide a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for all passengers,” said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports, in a press release. “We encourage travelers to heed our recommendations for early arrival and understand the security process prior to arriving at the airport. Travel doesn’t have to be stressful.”