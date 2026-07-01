Here’s where to see fireworks shows on the Central Coast this July 4th

The City of Paso Robles is hosting a 4th of July/250th Birthday Celebration at Barney Schwartz Park from 4-10 p.m. The event includes concessions, live music, kids’ activities, and a fireworks show at dark. Parking and admission are free!
It’s a day-long celebration in Cayucos, starting early in the morning with a sand sculpture contest, followed by a parade at 10 a.m. and Front Street Faire continuing until 6 p.m. Fireworks start around 9 p.m.
In Pismo Beach, spend the day visiting local vendors in the Pier Plaza and listening to music, then watch the fireworks show off the end of the pier at 9 p.m.
Solvang’s 4th of July celebration includes a parade through downtown at 10 a.m., followed by a festival at Old Mission Santa Inés starting at noon, capped off with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
In Santa Barbara, head to the beach next to Stearns Wharf for vendors, music and more, followed by a fireworks show choreographed to patriotic music starting at 9 p.m.
If you can’t make it to one of these events, but still want to enjoy some fireworks on the 4th of July, only “safe and sane” fireworks are allowed in the communities of:
- Arroyo Grande
- Grover Beach
- Templeton (private property only)
- Morro Bay (private property only)
- Santa Maria
- Lompoc
- Guadalupe
Fireworks of any kind are illegal in all other parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Violators could face fines of $1,000 or more.
The events listed above are the only professional fireworks shows taking place in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties this 4th of July, but there are plenty of other fun, family-friendly activities to enjoy. See below for a full list of holiday events across the Central Coast.
-
July 3, 2026San Luis Obispo Blues Baseball Fireworks Game
-
July 3, 202630th Anniversary Festival at San Luis Obispo Concerts in the Plaza
-
July 3, 2026Morro Bay Friday Night Festival & Drone Show
-
July 3-5, 2026Morro Bay Art in the Park
-
July 3, 2026Santa Maria Downtown Fridays Drone Show
-
July 3-5, 2026Santa Barbara County Fair
-
July 4, 2026Paso Robles 4th of July/250th Birthday Celebration
-
July 4, 2026Templeton 4th of July Parade
-
July 4, 2026Atascadero 4th of July Music Festival
-
July 4, 2026Cambria 4th of July Picnic in the Park
-
July 4, 2026Cayucos 4th of July Celebration
-
July 4, 2026Morro Bay 4th of July Family Fun Day
-
July 4, 2026Avila Beach 4th of July Pancake Breakfast & Doggie Parade
-
July 4, 2026Live on the Rocks featuring the Tommy Moon Band at The Cliffs
-
July 4, 2026Pismo Beach July 4th Celebration & Fireworks Display
-
July 4, 2026Arroyo Grande Summer Concert Series
-
July 4, 2026Santa Maria Fun in the Sun 4th of July Celebration
-
July 4, 2026Solvang 4th of July Festival and Fireworks Show
-
July 4, 2026Santa Barbara 4th of July Fireworks & Events
-
July 4, 2026Montecito Village 4th of July Parade and Celebration
-
July 4, 2026Goleta's 4th of July Celebration
-
July 4, 2026Independence Day Concert at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens
-
July 5, 2026Santa Barbara Beach Cleanup
-
July 8-12, 2026Santa Barbara County Fair
-
July 10-17, 2026The American Revolution Experience: A Traveling Exhibit