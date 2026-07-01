Here’s where to see fireworks shows on the Central Coast this July 4th

The City of Paso Robles is hosting a 4th of July/250th Birthday Celebration at Barney Schwartz Park from 4-10 p.m. The event includes concessions, live music, kids’ activities, and a fireworks show at dark. Parking and admission are free!

It’s a day-long celebration in Cayucos, starting early in the morning with a sand sculpture contest, followed by a parade at 10 a.m. and Front Street Faire continuing until 6 p.m. Fireworks start around 9 p.m.

In Pismo Beach, spend the day visiting local vendors in the Pier Plaza and listening to music, then watch the fireworks show off the end of the pier at 9 p.m.

Solvang’s 4th of July celebration includes a parade through downtown at 10 a.m., followed by a festival at Old Mission Santa Inés starting at noon, capped off with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

In Santa Barbara, head to the beach next to Stearns Wharf for vendors, music and more, followed by a fireworks show choreographed to patriotic music starting at 9 p.m.

If you can’t make it to one of these events, but still want to enjoy some fireworks on the 4th of July, only “safe and sane” fireworks are allowed in the communities of:



Arroyo Grande

Grover Beach

Templeton (private property only)

Morro Bay (private property only)

Santa Maria

Lompoc

Guadalupe

Fireworks of any kind are illegal in all other parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Violators could face fines of $1,000 or more.

The events listed above are the only professional fireworks shows taking place in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties this 4th of July, but there are plenty of other fun, family-friendly activities to enjoy. See below for a full list of holiday events across the Central Coast.