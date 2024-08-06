Here's where you can celebrate National Night Out on the Central Coast

Neighborhoods throughout the Central Coast will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday evening.
Since 1984, National Night Out has been recognized annually on the first Tuesday of August.
This year it falls on Aug. 6.
During National Night Out, people from all over the country spend time with their local law enforcement officers to promote community building and neighborhood camaraderie.
Community members host block parties, festivals, cookouts and various other events.
Here's a list of places on the Central Coast where you can participate in National Night Out festivities:
San Luis Obispo
Free ice cream will be available at Devaul Ranch Park in San Luis Obispo from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The De Tolosa Ranch Homeowners Association is providing the cold treat while supplies last. The event will also feature a special appearance of Doc Brown's Delorean Time Machine from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Morro Bay
At Cloisters Park in Morro Bay, community members will partake in National Night Out from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet officers from all of the city's departments, including the Morro Bay Fire Department and the Morro Bay Harbor Department. There will be free hot dogs, chips and shaved ice—all courtesy of the Morro Bay Police Officer's Association.
Grover Beach
The Grover Beach Police Department encourages residents to host or attend a neighborhood block party for National Night Out. To register an event of your own, click here. One party is set to take place at Ramona Park from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Grover Beach law enforcement officers are expected to swing by with some swag.
Santa Maria
Santa Maria is joining in the fun, too! A free event will be hosted from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark. The police department invites community members to come out and show support in the fight against crime. Those planning on participating can expect music, activities, and free food.
Santa Barbara
If you're looking for something a little further down south, you can head to Yona Redz near the corner of State Street and Cota Street in Santa Barbara. The Santa Barbara Police Department is putting on an event that will include a police car, a police motorcycle, food and first-responders who are looking to chat.