Here's where you can celebrate National Night Out on the Central Coast

Neighborhoods throughout the Central Coast will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday evening.

Since 1984, National Night Out has been recognized annually on the first Tuesday of August.

This year it falls on Aug. 6.

During National Night Out, people from all over the country spend time with their local law enforcement officers to promote community building and neighborhood camaraderie.

Community members host block parties, festivals, cookouts and various other events.

Here's a list of places on the Central Coast where you can participate in National Night Out festivities:

