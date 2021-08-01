Heroes On The Water hosts fishing day in Avila Beach

Central California's Heroes On The Water hosted a fishing day at Avila Beach on Saturday for veterans, first responders, and those on active duty.

According to the nonprofit organization, the event featured kayaking and fishing for Rockfish species and Lingcod at Olde Port Beach. Participants met at the beach at 7:30 a.m. and geared up before heading out on the water.

Heroes On The Water provided participants with kayaks, fishing gear, and food for a day of relaxation and rehabilitation.

"It's rehabilitating for one for PTSD and TBI," said Heroes On The Water coordinator Zach Clift, "It builds comradery. They get out there with fellow veterans, their brothers and sisters who have gone through the same things that they have."

The food for the event was donated by a local Coast Guard veteran. Heroes On The Water encourages all branches of the armed forces to take part in their rehabilitation and healing events.