High fire threat extends power outage near Orcutt and Cambria

The outages were caused by equipment failure and were not related to Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
PG&E
PG&E says 218 customers in the yellow area, east of Orcutt, lost power in the outage. Their map showed power was still out for 189 customers by about 6:40 a.m. on Thursday.
Posted at 6:40 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 09:40:58-04

Over 200 PG&E Customers are without power in the areas east of Cambria and Orcutt.

The outages began Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 6:20 a.m. near Cambria and at 1:34 p.m. near Orcutt.

On Wednesday evening, PG&E told KSBY that 218 customers east of Orcutt and 58 customers east of Cambria could face a power outage through Thursday.

Because the areas facing the outages are in high fire threat areas, the power company is exercising caution as they work to restore power. PG&E says crews are patrolling the circuits facing the outage.

Thursday morning, the PG&E outage map counted 189 customers east of Orcutt still without power. 58 customers near Cambria were still without power.

Over 3,000 customers were faced with a similar outage in Atascadero. Power in Atascadero was restored at around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

PG&E says the outages were caused by equipment issues, and are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

