High gas prices are expected to last through the summer

Gas prices keep getting higher each week and locally, we are seeing higher prices than the rest of the country.

The average price nationally rose 25 cents in just one week. In San Luis Obispo County, the cost is even higher with the current average at $6.47 compared to $4.38 a year ago, according to AAA.

At some gas stations in the city of San Luis Obispo, the cost of premium gas has gone over the $7 mark.

“This is so out of control," said Templeton resident Shelly Davis. "I’m just in shock every time it’s costing me $100 to fill up and this isn’t a big car.”

Davis says before recent price hikes, that cost was about half, paying around $55 to fill up her tank.

Other residents say they just have to keep paying the price tag.

“I don’t have a choice. I mean, I got to drive to go to work and all of that stuff, so I don’t really have a choice," said San Luis Obispo resident Norman Alcorn.

There are several factors contributing to these high costs.

“The main factor is the high cost of crude oil. Right now, it’s close to $120 a barrel. Now to get a better overall perspective, last December, before the war on Ukraine, crude oil was slightly above $72 a barrel. That’s a difference of $48," said AutoClub Senior Public Affairs Specialist Anlleyn Venegas.

Another factor at play is high demand. People are still driving and traveling, adding to the high demand and leading to higher costs.

“Memorial Day is always a good indicator of what we're going to see in the summer, and everything points out to the fact that travel is adding to the demand for gasoline," said Venegas.