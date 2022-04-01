High grocery prices affecting local college students

The USDA just released its USDA annual price predictions. The agency predicts consumers can expect to spend 4% more on food in 2022.

Dairy products are expected to go up by 4% and poultry by 6%.

Going out to eat won’t be any cheaper; restaurant prices are expected to rise 5.5-6% this year.

College students say they’re feeling the pinch.

“I haven’t been able to afford as much as I would like to afford which is why I recently got put on EBT. I got my EBT card, I’m on food stamps now," said Cal Poly student Azul Weldon.

“I have a job, yes, but that doesn’t necessarily mean I could afford what I could a few years back, and being a college student, I’m down to the last buck," said Allan Hancock College student Isis Amaya Diaz.

Students say it’s not just the prices affecting them.

“It’s not just the price increase on all things, it’s the portions are getting smaller. You open the bag, there’s not as much or the sizes are smaller," said Allan Hancock College student Carol King.

Many students are also struggling to balance work and school.

“I personally can’t afford to be a full-time student because I need to be able to do something to make money," Weldon said.

Many college students say that’s where saving coupons and going to the food bank are coming in handy to help them as food prices continue to soar.