High school presents play on the impact of Alzheimer's disease

A school play about the impact of Alzheimer's is opening Friday night.

The play "No Room for a Picture on a Blank Wall" will be presented by Atascadero High School, it tells the story of a man experiencing memory loss through his perspective.

The students in a theater tech class were looking for a play and were moved by this story.

"Actually it was these guys behind me that had the idea and it kind of just rolled from there and they said let's use this opportunity and bring awareness to the community and I was like yes," said Shawna Volpa, Atascadero High School Theatre Tech instructor.

The theater is participating in a fundraiser called "The Longest Day" and they have already raised $800 dollars.

Also 10 percent of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Alzheimer's Association.

