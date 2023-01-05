High surf prompts closure of Morro Rock parking lot

The parking lot at Morro Rock is closed due to a high surf advisory.

Coleman Road is also closed from the power plant to Morro Rock and the "Pit" parking lot is also closed.

People can still access those locations on foot or by bicycle.

KSBY Children watch the waves breaking near Morro Rock on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

On Thursday morning, many people were taking advantage of the pedestrian access to check out the high surf. On the beach side of the rock, large waves and the high tide were causing the ocean water to flow all the way up to the sand dunes. On the other side of the rock, officers were limiting access to the path leading to the breakwater where large waves could be seen breaking over the jetty.

The closure is expected to remain in place through midday on Friday, Jan. 6.

State Park Road in Morro Bay is also closed due to flooding and there is no estimated time for reopening.