Highway 1 is closed due to a rockslide blocking both lanes

UPDATE (4:23 p.m.): Highway 1 is now also closed from San Simeon Road to just south of the Ragged Point Inn due to rockslide activity, according to Caltrans District 5.

Officials will be assessing the conditions Monday morning as sunset approaches on Sunday.

—-

According to Cal Trans District 5, the closure of Highway 1 is north of Gorda in Monterey County to Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo.

Around 3:40 P.M., Cal Trans District 5 posted on Twitter that travelers should be cautious and aware of the road closure that is impacting both lanes.

There is no estimate as to when the highway will reopen.

Cal Trans is asking drivers to be careful with workers and first responders that are on scene clearing the rocks from the road.

On Sunday morning, Highway 1 was closed between Ragged Point and south of Big Sur in Monterey County due to an overnight rockfall in multiple locations. The highway was set to reopen at 11 A.M.

This is a developing story.