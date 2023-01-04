Highway 1 to close again Wednesday along Big Sur coast

Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast is expected to close again Wednesday.

The highway was open as of 11 a.m., but Caltrans said the closure could take place as early as 2 p.m.

Caltrans did not provide an exact location of the closure.

The highway reopened Tuesday following a three-day closure from Ragged Point to just south of Big Sur following cleanup of rockslides.

Caltrans says maintenance crews are patrolling the road ahead of the atmospheric river event expected for California and the Central Coast.

