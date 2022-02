Highway 101 closed near Carpinteria due to a smoke investigation.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Highway 101 Northbound is closed from Bailard to Casitas Pass Road and Via Real from Bailard to Casitas Pass Road.

Authorities said there is an investigation underway after reports of smoke that is coming out from an underground pipe.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, there will be updates as more details are made available.