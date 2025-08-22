Highway 101 closed south of Highway 154 due to fire

UPDATE (3:58 p.m.) - Forward progress of the fire has been stopped, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

___

(3:17 p.m.) - Highway 101 is closed in both directions between Highway 154 and Highway 246 in Santa Barbara County because of a brush fire.

The fire was reported at about 2:40 p.m. along the northbound side of the highway. The California Highway Patrol issued a SIG Alert announcing the full freeway closure just before 3 p.m.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire has burned approximately two acres.

Multiple resources are responding.

It's unknown how long the highway closure will be in place.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.