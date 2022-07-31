Highway 101 paving project to result in ramp and lane closures through Atascadero

A paving project is set to begin on Highway 101 on Tuesday, August 2 and continue through October 2022.

Road work will take place through Atascadero and just south of the Santa Barbara Road overcrossing to the Traffic Way undercrossing.

The project will be done during overnight hours. Drivers will encounter night work on northbound Highway 101 that will result in ramp closures and a single lane closure Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

On southbound 101, work will result in ramp closures Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

A single lane will also be closed to travelers Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Caltrans says delays should not exceed 10 minutes.