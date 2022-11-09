Highway 101/State Route 135 bridge project resumes Wednesday evening, November 9

A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos will continue on Wednesday evening, November 9.

The project will continue with the installation of northbound bridge girders.

State Route 135 will be closed in both directions between Bell/Main Street to San Antonio Boulevard beginning at 8 p.m. until Thursday, November 10 at 6 a.m.

A shuttle service will transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center.

Northbound U.S. 101 will be closed next Wednesday and Thursday as well. The northbound on and off-ramps at State Route 135 will remain open for travelers to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.

Caltrans says traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

Electronic message boards and detour signs will advise all travelers about any closures.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

The contractor for this $10 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria. It is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2023.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, drivers may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the Caltrans website.