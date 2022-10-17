Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATE: Highway 101N Grand Ave offramp reopened after vegetation fire

vegetation fire hwy 101N and grand
KSBY
The Grand Avenue offramp on Highway 101 is closed due to a vegetation fire west of the highway, CHP announced Monday morning.
vegetation fire hwy 101N and grand
Posted at 6:49 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 10:24:53-04

UPDATE (07:16 a.m.): The ramp is reopened.
——-
(Original): The Grand Ave offramp to Highway 101 Northbound is closed due to a vegetation fire west of the highway, CHP said Monday morning.

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department said they received reports of a possible structure fire around 6:13 a.m. But fire crews determined that it was a vegetation fire instead after they arrived on the scene.

The fire has since been extinguished, fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

The offramp remains closed as crews investigate the origin of the fire, officials said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png