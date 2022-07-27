UPDATE: Highway 154 back open after overnight closure

UPDATE (6:32 a.m.) - Caltrans reports the the overnight closure, prompted when a semi truck caught fire and ignited nearby vegetation, had cleared by about 6 a.m.

Hwy 154 is back open.

__

A vehicle fire that spread to vegetation prompted the closure of Highway 154 overnight.

The closure began shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday when the Santa Barbara County Fire Department says a semi-truck carrying five to six vehicles caught fire.

Many of the vehicles were said to be engulfed in flames. The fire burned a small portion of nearby vegetation off Highway 154 near St. Francis Ranch, which is in between Highway 246 and State Street.

The closure of Highway 154 extends between those two areas.

While the fire was knocked down by 11 p.m., the closure remained in place into the early-morning hours Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol expected the highway to reopen by around 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.