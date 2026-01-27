Highway 154 closure to cause up to 30-minute delays this week

Starting on Tuesday, Highway 154 in Santa Barbara will be closed to travelers as crews work to prepare the road for future storms.

Caltrans says both directions of Highway 154 will be closed between Painted Cave Road and Camino Cielo Road.

Caltrans District 5 SR-154 will be closed between Painted Cave Road and Camino Cielo Road this week. Travelers will reportedly be rerouted onto Highway 101.

The closure will reportedly last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Tuesday. Work is set to conclude on Friday at 1 p.m.

Caltrans tells KSBY that crews will be clearing catchment areas and repairing anchors and rock fences that filled up with debris after early winter storms.

Crews will also be loosening larger material above the roadway.

According to officials, the clearing and repair of rockfall netting will ensure that these safety features will be serviceable during other storms this winter.

Drivers traveling on Highway 154 between Los Olivos and Santa Barbara will reportedly be rerouted to Highway 101 during the closure.

Caltrans says travelers can expect 10-minute delays or up to 30-minute delays during intermittent rock scaling.

Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted in the area to advise the traveling public.

Officials say the $600,000 project is expected to be complete by this February.