Highway 154 re-opens with alternating one-way traffic control

The stretch of Highway 154 between San Antonio Creek Road and Painted Cave Road has officially re-opened for public access.

This section of the highway was closed on June 21 due to landslide activity that caused pavement cracking.

Following repairs, a 24-hour temporary stoplight is directing one-way alternating traffic on the road.

Travelers should expect delays throughout this area, according to Caltrans.

Highway 101 and State Route 246 are alternative routes. Visit Caltrans Quickmap for more information on delays and detours.

Construction continues to take place between San Antonio Creek Road and Painted Cave Road.

It is unknown when Highway 154 will fully open for two-way traffic.