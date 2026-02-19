Highway 41 back open near Atascadero following crash into power pole

Highway 41 is back open near Atascadero.

The highway was closed for a few hours on Wednesday between Old Morro Road to Los Altos Road following a crash.

According to Atascadero Fire & Emergency, a vehicle hit a power pole at around 10:30 a.m., breaking the pole and damaging another.

The highway was partially reopened around 3 p.m. and fully back open by around 6 p.m., according to fire officials, although crews remained on scene into the evening hours to fix the damaged pole.

No injuries were reported to the two people inside the vehicle.