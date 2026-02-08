Highway 46 traffic shift to cause delays east of Cholame

Drivers traveling on Highway 46 east of Cholame should expect daytime traffic delays on Monday, Feb. 9, and Tuesday, Feb. 10, as crews transition traffic to a new roadway alignment. Work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

During the two-day operation, travelers will be shifted onto newly constructed bridges and a slightly northbound alignment of Highway 46.

Delays of about 15 minutes are expected, with intermittent stops of up to 30 minutes.

The California Highway Patrol will assist with traffic breaks while striping and directional work is completed. The schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change.

Once the new alignment is in place, access to Cholame Valley Road will change.

Direct at-grade connections between Highway 46 and Cholame Valley Road or Davis Road will be eliminated. Instead, a section of the former Highway 46 will serve as a frontage road linking Jack Ranch Café, Davis Road, and Cholame Valley Road.

All access to Cholame Valley Road from Highway 46, both eastbound and westbound, will now be via the Jack Ranch Café turnoff.