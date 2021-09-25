Hispanic business owners in Paso Robles remain hopeful about economic recovery

Like many, Latino businesses in Paso Robles have faced ups and downs during the pandemic, but they remain optimistic that they will thrive and recover in the upcoming months.

“It’s improving a lot better from how we were, we can have people inside now,” explained Yadira Cardenas, manager of Órale Taqueria in Paso Robles.

Business is also picking up at San Miguel Bakery.

The owner Rosi Juarez said things were hard when COVID restrictions hit, but with people returning to their jobs, they are flooded with to-go orders.

“We’re also getting super booked with caterings,” added Cardenas.

Paso Robles became the epicenter of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County with public health officials reporting 5654 to date. Although Latinos are about 23% of the total population in San Luis Obispo County, 30% of the cases were among Hispanics.

Juarez said she contracted the virus about a year ago and still struggles with long-term effects. Even nowadays, Juarez has to cover for employees who are forced to stay home to take care of someone sick with COVID-19.

According to the Bank Of America’s Hispanic Small Business Owners Report, 81% of the Latino business owners surveyed expect their revenue to increase.

“We had the fair open, so that helped a lot, concerts on the park on Thursdays,” said Esmeralda Nunez, an employee at Órale Taqueria in Paso Robles.

Órale Taqueria said they are prepared for a busy season but are also concerned over outdoor seating coming to an end.

“I don’t know how that’s going to affect us because it will remove some tables, so it’s going to be fewer people,” said Nunez.

Both the restaurant and bakery told KSBY News they are looking forward to the holidays but with caution, as they monitor COVID cases and potential restrictions.