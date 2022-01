California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed that officers are responding to a hit and run incident on northbound Highway 101 near Betteravia Road.

The report came in around 3:37 P.M.

According to CHP, at least three vehicles were involved and one of them suffered major rear end damage.

Santa Maria Police and Fire Departments were called in to assist.

It is unknown at this time how many people were injured in the collision.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.