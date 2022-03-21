Holi Festival took place in Grover Beach

The India Club of the Central Coast hosted a Holi celebration at Grover Beach from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. on Sunday March 20, 2022.

According to the Society for the Confluence of Festivals in India, Holi is a Hindu religious function that is considered one of the most revered and celebrated festivals of India, which is sometimes called "the Festival of Love."

At the Grover Beach event, fire was lit on the beach and prayers for world peace were said.

A Hindu priest performed the ceremony. After the prayers, vegetarian food was served.

“We pray for the whole world, whether it is Russia Ukraine India or America, anywhere we pray for the whole world to have the better people and people to be getting along with each other throw all of your bad wishes and things out of you and get started with good thinking," said Gita Patel, a Holi Festival participant.

At the end of the event, people were able to throw colored powder on each other.