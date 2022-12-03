Holiday events in San Luis Obispo County draw crowds despite rainy weather

The first night of this weekend's schedule of holiday festivities drew out large crowds despite a constant drizzle that continued throughout most of Friday evening.

On Friday, we spoke with people from Atascadero, down to Downtown San Luis Obispo, who said it would take more than a little bit of rain to keep them from taking part in the holiday fun.

"We just put on our sweaters, got out our jackets and we are looking forward to it!" said Dusti Lopez, who was in attendance with family at the San Luis Obispo Holiday Light Parade Friday evening.

"We have been paying close attention to the rain, and Dave Hovde and what he is taking about. So, we are making sure that it is holding off until 8pm tonight." added Terrie Banish, deputy city manager to the City of Atascadero.

Ahead of San Luis Obispo's holiday parade, roughly 20 miles up Highway 101, Christmas festivities also kicked off in downtown Atascadero.

"It is an opportunity to see Santa and Mrs. Claus and also enjoy the firetruck rides. And then we will have our hayrides which are complimentary as well by Harris stage lines, complimentary hot chocolate from Lighthouse Coffee. Just a great time." Banish told KSBY.

But Friday's slate of holiday events on the Central Coast did not stop there. Large crowds also turned out for the 46th annual San Luis Obispo Holiday Light Parade, in spite of slippery conditions.

"I think this is the biggest parade around. So, I think people are willing to come out in the showers." added Dusti Lopez.

During, and hours ahead of the parade, the streets of Downtown San Luis Obispo filled up quickly with parade floats, marching bands, and families bearing the weather to embrace the start of the holiday season.

"I saw lots of decorations and Christmas trees!" said two parade attendees we spoke with.

"We came to actually be in the parade!" added Dusti Lopez. "My daughter is a dancer with Core Dance, so she is on a float."

Terrie Banish meanwhile, shared why regardless of the weather, it was so important for them to push forward with Friday's festivities.

"It has been going on for over 20 years that I can recall. So, we have just built upon it, made it better, and made bit more worth for everybody coming down just to enjoy and get in that holiday spirit." Banish said.

The next few days are camp packed with even more holiday events taking place throughout the weekend. You can find out more by clicking here: https://www.ksby.com/news/local-news/several-local-holiday-events-happening-this-weekend

