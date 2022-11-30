Several local holiday events happening this weekend

It's the most wonderful time of the year and the Central Coast community has several options to choose from for holiday festivities this weekend.

Starting in Santa Barbara County, here is a list of some holiday events happening:



City of Lompoc Children’s Christmas Parade on Friday, December 2 at 6 p.m. This year's theme is “Holiday Nights, Lights & Sights.”

The parade will begin at Pine Avenue and H street, then will head south on H Street.

After the parade, participants and spectators are welcome to meet at Centennial Park, at the corner of Cypress and H Street, where parade winners will be announced.

The lighting of the community Christmas tree at Centennial Square will take place after the parade, and there will be free hot cocoa and cookies.

The event will have a parade starting at 5:30 p.m., live music beginning at 2 p.m., a tree-lighting ceremony at 6:15 p.m. and a sing-along. In Candyland Village, families can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Santa’s Workshop (Arts & Crafts), Christmas-themed bounce houses, evening snowfall events and more. The Christmas Marketplace features dozens of vendors offering a variety of homemade crafts, Christmas gift items, and an array of food fare. The Christmas Marketplace is a featured area in the Olde Towne Nipomo Family Christmas festival and kicks off at 2 p.m.

This is an immersion of holiday magic for all ages hosted at the stables of SYV Horse & Pony Rides at River View Park.

Guests of all ages will enjoy an array of magical experiences that include Christmas hayrides, Santa meet-and-greets, holiday animal experiences, carnival games, an obstacle course, a food truck, drinks and more.

on Saturday, December 3 from 5:20 to 8 p.m. on the corner of Broadway Street and Stowell Road. Parade officials and organizers will decide on the day if the rain is a reason to cancel. C.A.R.E.4Paws Howliday Donation Drive-Thru on Saturday, December 3 in Santa Barbara at Earl Warren Showgrounds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event raises resources for pet families in need to keep pets safe, healthy and homebound. Supporters can drive through and drop off dry or canned dog or cat food and monetary donations with the C.A.R.E.4Paws team to support the organization’s intervention services.

Moving on to San Luis Obispo County, here is a list of some holiday events happening:



Paso Robles Christmas Light Parade on Saturday, December 3 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the downtown area. This event will happen rain or shine.

Ooh and aah as participating boats compete for prizes and celebrate the holiday wonder along Embarcadero.

That will take place on Friday the second and Saturday the third from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday the fourth from noon to 3 p.m.

Enjoy an Art, Wine & Brew Tour, and gather at 6 p.m. for the lighting of City Hall. Soon after the lights come on, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be arriving via an antique Model-A fire truck to the tune of “Here Comes Santa Claus” performed by the Atascadero Fine Arts Academy. There will be lots of complimentary hot chocolate while supplies last. The Glow, Shine & Sparkle Reverse Parade at Atascadero High School is canceled.

This holiday tradition will feature over 80 decorated floats, marching bands, vehicles, dancers, and more, representing all kinds of organizations.

The three parade categories are: Most Entertaining, Most Creative, and Best in Theme.

This is a free event and is open to the public. There is free parking. Homemade Christmas cookies and hot cocoa will be served.

Prices range from $10 to $100.

The fundraiser will include a live auction, silent auction, Christmas tree/holiday vignette raffles, and an opportunity drawing for a $500 VISA Card.

Tickets for the event are $85 per person and include a plated dinner prepared by The Elks Lodge.

This fundraiser is hosted by Altrusa International, Inc. a non-profit service organization. For more information, contact altrusa.sloco@gmail.com.

The parade will begin at the corner of 16th Street and Grand Avenue and then proceed west to 9th Street. It will turn north on 9th Street and disband on Ramona Avenue at the Ramona Garden Park where Santa’s Workshop will be happening from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., concluding with the Holiday Tree Lighting. Come and enjoy homemade crafts, food, and fun for the entire family with entertainment. Santa will be on hand with treats and will be available for photos.

There will be some road closures for the holiday parade events. For information on that, click here: Several road closures are planned for local Christmas holiday parades (ksby.com) or you may visit the individual parade's websites.