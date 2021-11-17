Holiday festivities are making a comeback at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall

The Santa Maria Town Center mall is bringing back the holiday festivities it had before COVID restrictions put a stop to them.

The Mall's marketing manager, Yarely Corona, said that the festivities include carolers, piano players, Santa, and giveaways!

"We're definitely breaking out all the stops especially this year since we didn’t get to last year due to covid," Corona said.

What she is most excited about is the live music that will be coming soon.

Shoppers though had some other favorites, like jolly old Saint Nick making an appearance soon.

"Every year for the past thirteen years we've come because I have nieces and my little sister," said Esmeralda Verdin, a Lompoc local who loves bringing her little sister to see Santa.

She collected quite the collection of pictures with saint nick never missing a year but COVID ruined her perfect record.

"It's one less Santa photo I have in my album," she laughed.

To stay up to date with all festivities you can go to their Instagram @ShopSMTC.