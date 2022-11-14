Holloway’s Christmas Tree Farm faced a few obstacles this year as they prepare to open their doors

There’s no one answer to what makes a Christmas tree the right one to take home.

“We definitely buy a real tree Christmas tree. We love everything about a real Christmas tree," said Mandy Gailey who lives in Morro Bay.

Whether it’s an artificial or real tree, this year’s Christmas tree could cost you more.

“Seems to cost more each year but it’s not a deterrent. A real Christmas tree it is," said Gailey.

Holloway’s Christmas Tree is a local tree farm nestled away in Nipomo. The farm has been in business for over 60 years.

This year, co-owner Carl Holloway said different factors are adding to the cost of operation of the farm.

“Everything has gone up a little bit in price, fuel, labor, everything," said Holloway.

Real Christmas Tree Board, is an organization that represents companies that produce real Christmas trees grown in the U.S. and those that are imported.

They expect input costs for these companies are up 11% to 20% for things like labor and fertilizer.

“The trees went up 10 percent a lot of that cost is affiliated with labor in the northwest. If we want to continue buying and selling trees we have to make our 10 percent too," explained Holloway.

Last year, the farm had less than 5,000 trees available and sold out. This year they have more trees and hope they can sell all of them once again.

Despite the challenges faced this year, Holloway said at the end of the day the reason they do it is for the community.

“That's why we do it. The families being out here gives you a great feeling," said Holloway.

Holloway said two days before Thanksgiving is the best time to get your tree. He added that’s when the crowds aren’t as big.