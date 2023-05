This Memorial Day, American Legion Post136 of Arroyo Grande honored those buried in the Arroyo Grande Cemetery with an Honor Guard Ceremony.

The ceremony began at 10:30 a.m. and was open to the public.

Following the ceremony, a barbeque lunch was hosted at Post136 on Orchard Street in Arroyo Grande.

This was just one of many Memorial Day ceremonies that took place on the Central Coast Monday.

For more information on other ceremonies and events, clickhere.