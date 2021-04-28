Watch
Hospice SLO County virtual fundraiser pays tribute to those who have passed

Hospice SLO County is hosting A Virtual Walk Across America to honor those who have passed away because of COVID-19.

They invite those who suffered loss or experienced the pain of isolation during the pandemic to take part in the initiative to raise money for the hospice.

The Walk for Healing event doesn't just include walking but integrates all kinds of different activities.

There is a chart on their site that converts each sport into miles for the fundraiser.

The hospice's goal is to log 50,000 miles and raise $50,000 by June 19.

Entry opened April 24 and the $30 fee includes a commemorative t-shirt.

Raffle tickets go out to each person who raises $250 with the chance to win one of four $300 Visa gift cards.

The raffle will be held on June 21 and those who raised the most money and miles will be presented with trophies and social media shout-outs.

Hospice SLO County reports $21,320 of their goal has been raised so far.

