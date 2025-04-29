Hours-long standoff results in arrest of Santa Barbara man for domestic violence

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office (SBCSO), a Santa Barbara man has been arrested for felony domestic violence and warrants following a standoff at his residence on Monday.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., deputies reportedly responded to the 4400 block of Hollister Avenue for a domestic dispute that had just occurred.

When deputies arrived, SBCSO says they learned that the suspect, 40-year-old Maurilio Carriedo, had fled to his residence on the 300 block of Stevens Road in Santa Barbara.

Deputies say they also learned that Carriedo had three outstanding warrants for his arrest for charges including felony domestic violence, contempt of court, providing false information to a peace officer, possession of a dirk or dagger, possession of a controlled substance, and assault with great bodily injury.

Officials say deputies responded to the Stevens Road address, along with a deputy from the Crisis Intervention Co-Response Team who has specialty training in crisis negotiation.

According to SBCSO, Carriedo had locked himself in a converted garage apartment and was refusing to come out.

Deputies spent the following two hours speaking with Carriedo, discouraging him from escalating the situation and encouraging him to surrender peacefully.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m., authorities say deputies forced entry to the residence and deployed pepperball irritant to the interior of the residence; afterward, they were able to safely take Carriedo into custody.

Deputies and Carriedo had exposure reactions to the pepperball, but officials report no significant injuries.

Carriedo was booked at the Main Jail for felony domestic violence and his outstanding warrants, according to SBCSO.

He is reportedly being held on $185,000 bail.