How Cal Poly students impact the local economy as the winter quarter starts

While students are getting ready for the start of a new quarter, many are indulging in off-campus spending.

“I spend quite a bit of money on rent, food, and entertainment off campus and that doesn't even account for the amount we spend on campus just for the convenience,” Cal Poly student Makenzee Higuchi said.

Getting ready for the new quarter was a bit busy this time around.

“Getting my groceries and everything set up again was a hassle because everyone was rushing to get everything all at once,” Higuchi said.

It is estimated that students spent close to $320 million off campus between 2022 and 2023, in a report done by REACH Central Coast last November; this excludes on-campus necessities like books and supplies.

According to the study, 43.1% of student spending is on rent.

“It's one of the biggest expenses I have. I am one person living in a one-bed and one-bath apartment and it's just insane how much the rent is,” Higuchi said.

One Cal Poly student who lives on campus says he is saving extra money this year by cooking.

“I'm in the apartments so I have a kitchen,” Cook said.

For Cal Poly baseball player Jake Steels, purchasing food is one of his top expenses.

“Especially us being athletes, it's one of our main priorities,” Steels said.

In the same study done by REACH, they found rent was the highest off-campus expense then groceries and then eating out.