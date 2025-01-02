How to avoid the USPS text scam

It seems like a new scamtargets us every other day. Recently, people have reported receiving suspicious text messages claiming to be from USPS, stating that a package could not be delivered and prompting them to click a link.

However, telltale signs like poor grammar or the realization they never ordered anything raise red flags. Senior Reporter Shannon MacNeil reached out to USPS for clarity on this issue.

According to USPS, this type of scam is called "smishing."

Smishing involves using fake scenarios in text messages to trick individuals into providing personal information.

To stay safe from this scam, here are some important tips:

