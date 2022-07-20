How to beat the heat at the California Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair is one of the biggest events of the year at one of the hottest times of the year. With temperatures forecasted to hit triple digits in Paso Robles Thursday and Friday, whether you're used to heat like this or not, heat-related illness can sneak up on you if you're not careful.

In order to stay cool, event spokesperson Tom Keffury is urging people to stay hydrated.

"First of all, everyone is allowed to bring in two empty water bottles if they'd like. Secondly, we do have a hydration station that’s new this year. It's right on the Midway. It's brand new. There's a water fountain and also a place to fill up your water bottle if you want," explained Keffury.

CAL FIRE installed the hydration station and will be at the event location with fire safety tips, too.

If the first line of defense fails and you feel yourself getting beat by the heat, there are several areas to cool off at the fair. All of the indoor halls are air-conditioned: Estrella Hall, Adelaide Hall, the flower building, Frontier and Ponderosa.

While heat-related illness is not common at the fair, staff are still on high alert.

"The biggest thing for us is communication internally so it's kinda one of those things where if you see something, even if you're just walking by, stop what you're doing, take a look. If someone needs help, get on the radio, make that call real quick," said Keffury.

But if it's not that serious and you're looking for a little cool-down that's not water-related, the vendors have you covered with several options to cool off. There is everything from slushies to ice cream to ice cold beer, if you're of age.

"Ice cream offers the ultimate cool down. You can get it in a cup or a cone," said Brian Christie, Operations Manager, Utter Delight Ice Cream.

"This is the place to be. We've got all kinds of different flavors. We also have a refill program. You buy a souvenir cup for just $3, you get to bring it back as many times as you like, as many days as you like," said ‘Big’ Jim Fraiser, Owner of Slush Puppy.

Both vendors expect to have a huge turn out this year, with crowds expected to turn out in large numbers.

