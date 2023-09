Another Huckleberry's restaurant location is opening up on the Central Coast.

The restaurant is scheduled to open its doors on November 13 at the corner of Betteravia Rd. and Miller St. in Santa Maria.

This will be the third location on the Central Coast and the first location in Santa Barbara County.

Huckleberry's restaurant has locations in Pismo Beach and Atascadero. The Atascadero location just opened in August.