Human remains found at Bishop Peak Open Space

San Luis Obispo Police Department located human remains after a lengthy search on the northside of Bishop Peak.

According to investigators, on Dec. 10, 2021 around 5:30 P.M., a hiker reported seeing skeletal remains with clothing while walking off trail at the mountain.

Officials initiated a search and rescue operation to find the body described “as if the body had been in place for a long period of time.”

Officers with the San Luis Obispo Police and a deputy with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office hiked the mountain to search for the body, but after several hours, they called it off due to safety concerns.

The search resumed on Dec. 11, 2021 and at approximately 1 P.M., detectives located the remains of a male. The identity and cause of death is pending of an autopsy.

Authorities believe the man had been dead for several months or longer.

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue Team and the California Highway Patrol also helped in this search.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to reach out to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.