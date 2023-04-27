Hundreds greet veterans returning from Honor Flight

A group of veterans returned to the Central Coast Wednesday night after taking part in a Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C.

The group of veterans and their guardians landed at the Santa Maria airport after 8:00 p.m.

More than 700 people were at the airport’s terminal to greet them.

A record group of 74 veterans took part in this week’s trip.

Their plane left Monday, giving them about two days to visit the memorials that honor their service in the U.S. military.

“This is special I've been wanting to do this for a long time. I’ve heard about it, and I heard it’s a great trip. It’s been four years and my name finally came up and I think the opportunity of this big flight being able to take 75 people I got on the list,” said Wayne Perez, a U.S. Navy veteran.

Honor Flight Central Coast California officials said this was the first time they took a charter flight directly to Washington D.C.