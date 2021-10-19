Hundreds of Central Coast parents protest vaccine mandate in statewide school walkout

California became the first state in the nation to announce mandatory student vaccines, once they are fully approved by the FDA, causing a protest at the SLO health district building Monday morning.

Governor Newsom stated if students refuse the vaccine they will not be allowed for in-person learning, instead, they will have to complete an independent study at home.

The COVID-19 vaccine will join 10 other vaccines already mandatory in the state of California.

Families at the protest voiced concerns, stating that this mandate strips them of their choice, and is being forced upon their kids too quickly.

"i believe in vaccines, but only after they have time to see the long-term effects, rushing them into people without having long-term effects, you just can't do that to people," said Ben Reynoso a father at the protest.

Another grandmother of kids who would be affected by the mandate feels she needs more time to make a decision.

"It's like you're making a decision based on what? A year worth...I mean we don't know we just don't know," explained Patricia Cook.

Protesters are asking the government to listen to their opinion, stating they don't want to co-parent with the government.

As of now Pfizer's vaccine is FDA approved for ages 16 and up, they have emergency authorization for 12-15 and they are working on that same authorization for students 5-11.

The FDA has a tentative meeting scheduled at the end of the month to come to a decision soon.