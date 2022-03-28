Hundreds of classic Volkswagens line up for Meet in the Middle car show

Car enthusiasts from Southern and Northern California met up in Nojoqui Falls for an annual show organized by the Central Coast's Vintage Volkswagen Club of America.

The Meet in the Middle Car Show takes place every year at the end of March.

The car show is known for giving away a raffle car every year and typically has about 300 cars and 1,000 people in attendance.

This year, they had 303 cars present.

“It is a really cool show and event,” said Eric Lykens, one of the event organizers. “This year we are going to raffle a 1972 Volkswagen Beatle.”

It is called Meet In The Middle Because Nojoqui Falls is a central point between car clubs spread out between Northern California, the Valley, and Southern California.