Hundreds of cyclists to use local highways during Santa Barbara Triathlon

Hundreds of cyclists in the Santa Barbara Triathlon will be riding along some local highways in Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria Saturday morning.

No road closures are planned because the cyclists will be riding near moving traffic. The CHP will be present to ensure the safety of motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Roughly 800 triathlon participants are expected to ride from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the following locations:

US 101 Overcrossing at San Ysidro Road

State Route 150 between State Route 192 and Gobernador Canyon Road

State Route 192 between Sheffield Drive and State Route 150

For information on traffic updates on Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, residents may call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at (805) 549-3237 or visit the Caltrans website.

