Hundreds turn out for Memorial Day ceremony in Pismo Beach

Many Memorial Day ceremonies took place Monday across the Central Coast including in Pismo Beach, where hundreds of people turned out on the Pismo Pier.

Every day, brave men and women choose to put their life on the line for our country and those who served are remembering their friends who never returned home.

Friends and family remember their loved ones who are actively serving or have served and never came back to them, not just today but every day by hanging either a blue or gold star banner in their home.

“The blue star banner lets someone else know that someone from this house is actively serving in the U.S. armed services and a gold star banner means someone made the ultimate sacrifice,” said one speaker at the ceremony.

Those who are affected first-hand carry it with them every day, but Memorial Day gives everyone a chance to honor those who serve.

“In the hustle and bustle of daily existence, it gets lost, so it’s great to take a moment and reflect on those who gave their lives for our freedom,” said Vietnam Veteran Wayne Montgomery, who attended the service in Pismo Beach.

The Memorial Day event usually happens on the Pismo Pier every year and is open to everyone.

