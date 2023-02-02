Hwy 1 closure next week near Lompoc

A rock scaling operation on Highway 1 near Lompoc will continue next week and will result in a detour for travelers on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

There will be a hard closure of southbound Highway 1 and North 12th Street at the junction of State Route 246 and Highway 1 in Lompoc from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Travelers will not be able to go south on Highway 1 but can continue east on Highway 246 in Buellton to reach southbound 101.

Caltrans crews will rappel down the hillside above the roadway to dislodge debris and rock. Clean-up will follow before reopening the roadway to travel. Rock scaling is performed as a preventative maintenance measure to help ensure the safety of all travelers according to Caltrans.

Message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers in the area. Please allow extra time during your commute.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 social media platforms.