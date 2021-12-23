Hwy 1 through Big Sur closed for debris, rockfall

Roughly 45 miles of Hwy 1 along the Big Sur coastline are closed to traffic while crews remove fallen rocks and debris.

Caltrans District 5 officials announced the initial closure Wednesday night. Thursday morning, the agency said that there is no estimated time for reopening.

Crews will be at work during daylight hours and will assess the road's condition before reopening the area.

Highway 1 is closed from Ragged Point near the San Luis Obispo/Monterey County line to south of Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County due to rockfall and adverse weather conditions. Caltrans field staff will assess this location upon daylight tomorrow morning. @PIOJimShivers — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) December 23, 2021

The same section of Hwy 1 was closed earlier this month so crews could clear the road as heavy rain moved through the area.

Cones, barricades and signs are in place at both ends of the closure to warn drivers in the area.