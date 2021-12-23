Watch
Hwy 1 through Big Sur closed for debris, rockfall

The closure extends from Ragged Point to Deetjen's Big Sur Inn.
Rockfall along Hwy 101 shared by Caltrans on Dec. 14, 2021. Caltrans announced that the 44.6-mile highway closure, which blocks off Hwy 1 from Ragged Point to Deetjen's Big Sur Inn, would remain in effect while crews clear rocks and debris from the road.
Roughly 45 miles of Hwy 1 along the Big Sur coastline are closed to traffic while crews remove fallen rocks and debris.

Caltrans District 5 officials announced the initial closure Wednesday night. Thursday morning, the agency said that there is no estimated time for reopening.

Crews will be at work during daylight hours and will assess the road's condition before reopening the area.

The same section of Hwy 1 was closed earlier this month so crews could clear the road as heavy rain moved through the area.

Cones, barricades and signs are in place at both ends of the closure to warn drivers in the area.

