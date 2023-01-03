Hwy 1 to remain closed overnight from Ragged Point to south of Big Sur

Highway 1 in Santa Cruz will remain closed Monday night following rock slides in the area.

A full closure of Highway 1 has been in effect since Saturday from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County because of rockslides at multiple locations.

Crews are working to remove trees and other materials that Caltrans says have accumulated against the Highway 1 bridge where it crosses the San Lorenzo River.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday morning.