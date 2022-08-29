Hwy 101 bridge demolition planned next week in Los Alamos

A Caltrans project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the Highway 135 interchange in Los Alamos will continue with the demolition of the northbound bridge beginning next Tuesday, Sept. 6.

As a result, Highway 135 will be closed between Bell/Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard for 24 hours. The closure is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Sept. 6, and end at 7 a.m. on Sept. 7.

Highway 101 will remain open in both directions.

Access to the southbound 101 on and off-ramps will also remain open and the northbound on and off-ramps at Highway 135 will remain open for people traveling to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.

Motorists on northbound Highway 101 will encounter a traffic switch onto a newly constructed bridge in the center median beginning Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, for the next four months while construction proceeds on new traffic lanes.

This project will continue to include periodic full overnight closures of Highway 135. Caltrans says traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

The $10 million project is expected to be completed by March 2023.