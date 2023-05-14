Hwy 101 drivers can expect more overnight traffic this week due to I-5 closure

Central Coast drivers can expect a higher volume of traffic this week due to a closure along Interstate 5.
Caltrans District 7 is closing all lanes along southbound I-5 from Vista Del Lago to Templin Highway.
The closure will be overnight from Monday through Thursday.
Pavement work is being done along the highway due to a landslide that happened in April during a rainstorm.
Traffic Alert: expect more overnight vehicles along #Hwy101 next week. https://t.co/nOpMC35juG— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) May 12, 2023