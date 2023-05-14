Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hwy 101 drivers can expect more overnight traffic this week due to I-5 closure

i5 closure.jpg
Caltrans District 7
i5 closure.jpg
Posted at 7:22 AM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 10:22:06-04

Central Coast drivers can expect a higher volume of traffic this week due to a closure along Interstate 5.

Caltrans District 7 is closing all lanes along southbound I-5 from Vista Del Lago to Templin Highway.

The closure will be overnight from Monday through Thursday.

Pavement work is being done along the highway due to a landslide that happened in April during a rainstorm.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg